Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 simple blowjob mistakes to avoid

5 simple blowjob mistakes to avoid

Read on to see simple blowjob mistakes and how to avoid them.

  • Published:
5 simple blowjob mistakes to avoid play

Blowjob

(Thehealthsite)

Related Articles

Here's how to have an orgasm on your kitchen counter
Here's how to introduce your guy to a sex toy
Here's how to eat the vagina properly
3 sex positions perfect for flaunting that body
5 ways to make morning sex happen
3 dangerous places to have sex

When it comes to having sex it can be helpful to hear what not to do as much as it can be helpful to hear some tips and tricks that will help you get better.

Below are common blowjob mistakes and how they can be avoided.

1. Wearing lots of lipstick

There are a lot of lip products that claim to be transfer-resistant and long-wearing, but do you really want to use this opportunity to put them to the test? Getting lipstick everywhere isn't going to add to the appeal so take it easy.

ALSO READ: Here's how to make anal fingering more fun

2. Trying deep-throat

You don't want to be gagging and/or feeling like you're going to vomit. It's not enjoyable for you and seeing you this way likely won't be pleasant for your partner. So, don't feel pressured to put everything in your mouth. Your partner can still have an amazing blowjob will a couple of inches being inside your mouth.

3. Actually blowing

When people hear the term *blowjob,* they might think it involves literally blowing on the penis. After all, why would it have a name like that? Some people might be into a bit of blowing, but realize that there's more to the technique than that.

4. Not using your hands

Adding a bit of hand action can actually take the feelings of pleasure to the next level. Some might find it difficult to multitask. Know that you don't have to do anything complicated. Simple rubbing and stroking are often enough.

ALSO READ: Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period

5. Not communicating

Pay attention. If he's on the quiet side, there's nothing wrong with pulling away to make sure he's enjoying what you're doing. You want him to feel good so make sure he's okay by asking him.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Erotic Story Eating the Bridesmaid’s pussybullet
2 Erotic Story My neighbour’s wifebullet
3 5 reasons you should never try bathroom sexbullet

Hot! Pulse

How Uni reunion gave Shade's boyfriend an explosive threesome Part 1{R-18+}
How Uni reunion gave Shade's boyfriend an explosive threesome Part 2{R-18+}
Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period
Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period
3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob
3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob
Here's how to make anal fingering more fun
Here's how to make anal fingering more fun