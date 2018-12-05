5 simple blowjob mistakes to avoid

news

When it comes to having sex it can be helpful to hear what not to do as much as it can be helpful to hear some tips and tricks that will help you get better.

Below are common blowjob mistakes and how they can be avoided.

1. Wearing lots of lipstick

There are a lot of lip products that claim to be transfer-resistant and long-wearing, but do you really want to use this opportunity to put them to the test? Getting lipstick everywhere isn't going to add to the appeal so take it easy.

2. Trying deep-throat

You don't want to be gagging and/or feeling like you're going to vomit. It's not enjoyable for you and seeing you this way likely won't be pleasant for your partner. So, don't feel pressured to put everything in your mouth. Your partner can still have an amazing blowjob will a couple of inches being inside your mouth.

3. Actually blowing

When people hear the term *blowjob,* they might think it involves literally blowing on the penis. After all, why would it have a name like that? Some people might be into a bit of blowing, but realize that there's more to the technique than that.

4. Not using your hands

Adding a bit of hand action can actually take the feelings of pleasure to the next level. Some might find it difficult to multitask. Know that you don't have to do anything complicated. Simple rubbing and stroking are often enough.

5. Not communicating

Pay attention. If he's on the quiet side, there's nothing wrong with pulling away to make sure he's enjoying what you're doing. You want him to feel good so make sure he's okay by asking him.

