Sex brings the two of you closer together, allows you to be intimate and vulnerable with one another, and it just feels good.

A lot of people think the more sex you have, the better but that’s not always the case. Sure, you should be having sex regularly in a healthy relationship but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a limit to when sex isn’t good for you anymore. Here's how to know if your sex life is balanced.

1. Feeling connected to your partner without it

If sex is just an addition to your otherwise healthy and fulfilling relationship, you can do it as much as you want.

2. You don’t need it to be happy with them

If you could live happily in your relationship without sex at all, yet you’re getting it on every single day, it’s definitely not too much sex.

3. You both want it just as much

When both parties are craving it and wanting to hop each on each other just as much, then by all means, get to it! Just make sure your emotional relationship is stable.

4. Your honeymoon phase

We all know this phase lasts a few months and you basically get in between the sheets at every opportunity. The honeymoon phase is really meant for this. As long as you’re still being emotionally invested in this person and getting to know them, it’s not too much sex.

5. Getting fulfilled

If you’re banging like dogs every day and you’re still getting off, then your sex life is just fine. Your body can and wants to handle that level of physical intimacy, and it’s not too much sex at all.

