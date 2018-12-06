Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 sex positions to try before this year ends

5 sex positions to try before this year ends

We know you haven't tried number four this year. Check it out.

  • Published:
5 sex positions to try before this year ends play

Sex positions.

(Askmen)

Related Articles

Here's what to do if a condom breaks during sex
Ask Sarah My partner says I like sex too much, please, what do I do?
Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period
Can you get pregnant from dry humping?
Here's how to stop getting distracted during sex
Here's what to do if your partner is bad at sex

As we approach the final range of 2018, we should at least try to end this year off on a good note. These sex positions can be a silly way to make this year worth it.

You can make this year end on a high note by trying out some sex positions we know you haven't tried this year.

1. On top the world

Try this one out. Have your bae lay down, then you sit on top of them, facing their feet. Have them hold onto your hips to help guide you, and you're good to go.

5 sex positions to try before this year ends play

on top the world

(106.7)

 

ALSO READ: 5 awesome benefits of morning sex

2. The rookie rock

Not only is this a great sex position, but it's also a great work out for your calves and butt. Have your partner lay down, then you squat over them, keeping their legs on your side.

5 sex positions to try before this year ends play

The rookie rock

(Cosmopolitan)

 

3. The bridge

You'll definitely want to make sure your partner is up for this one since it can be quite a workout. Have them do a bridge pose and then you sit on top. Honestly, it's not for everyone, but it's worth a shot.

5 sex positions to try before this year ends play

The bridge

(Galoremag)

 

4. The leg lift

If you want something super sexy, try this one. Throw on some heels and then have one leg up on your bae's shoulder as you get it on while standing up.

5 sex positions to try before this year ends play

The leg lift

(Cosmopolitan)

 

ALSO READ: 5 simple blowjob mistakes to avoid

5. The stair sex

It's something that you should at least try if you're into it. Kneel on a staircase and have your bae stand behind you. It is definitely something different than your normal sex routine.

5 sex positions to try before this year ends play

The stair sex

(Cosmopolitan)

 

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Erotic Story Eating the Bridesmaid’s pussybullet
2 Erotic Story My neighbour’s wifebullet
3 5 reasons you should never try bathroom sexbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 awesome benefits of morning sex
5 awesome benefits of morning sex
5 simple blowjob mistakes to avoid
5 simple blowjob mistakes to avoid
How Uni reunion gave Shade's boyfriend an explosive threesome Part 1{R-18+}
How Uni reunion gave Shade's boyfriend an explosive threesome Part 2{R-18+}
Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period
Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period