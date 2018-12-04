5 reasons you should never try bathroom sex

news

Car sex is one thing that is over-hyped, and so is bathroom sex. Whether you’re getting it on in the bathroom in your house, or you’re feeling adventurous, it’s all a bit overrated.

You might have a fantasy about it being hot, but sometimes getting down in the bathroom can be irritating and obviously gross.

1. It can be dirty

Do you really want to get it on in the same place you go number two? Or worse, do you want to get it on in a public place where strangers go number two and do who knows what else?

2. There is not enough room

Even if you happen to find yourself in the best of bathrooms, you will still wish that there was more room. Even the simplest of positions will seem like major challenges when you’re trying to get into them.

3. Someone will probably get their foot stuck in the toilet.

If you’re forward-thinking and double check the lid is closed, there’s the issue of slipping off the toilet seat. Of course, there will be a time when you’re too caught up in the moment to check if the seat is down. You’ll sadly realize it wasn’t when your foot is in the water.

4. There are so many breakables

If you’re getting it on a public bathroom, you will have to be careful with the toilet paper holder that is never attached to the wall securely and maybe a changing table. If you’re in a house bathroom, it’s even worse. There are likely perfumes, shelves, cosmetics that can fall off. Not only are they a hazard to hookups, but you will also have a lot of explaining to do if you break one.

5. The walls are definitely not soundproof.

Obviously, a bathroom cubicle has no soundproofing. There are holes up top down below. And you’ve probably used enough public bathrooms to know you can hear everything that goes on in the cubicle next to you. Bathrooms in houses aren’t much better. Closing a door doesn’t mean the place is soundproof.

