Some men are ready and anxious for sex or a blow job 24/7. But this isn’t true for all of them. In fact, some guys take a lot of inducing just to turn them on and get them in the mood.

Below are some different ideas you should use to get him started before you even get physical with him.

1. Tantalizing your man

Sending your man a sexy selfie while he is at work or is in the gym is the perfect way to turn him on and get him ready for fun times ahead. You can use an app like Snapchat is best if you don’t want to have to worry about the photos being stored on your phone.

2. The fellatio foreplay

Giving him a hand Massage is probably the easiest to get right. While you are kissing him or just talking to him or while you’re just physically close to him, put your hand on his crotch. So your hand should be resting on his briefs or his trousers. To make it smooth, start by first placing your hand on his leg and moving it up from there.

Then just gently start massaging his penis and testicles outside of his trousers/briefs. It’s as simple as softly running your hands over this area, but you can also get a little more determined by softly grasping and squeezing his dick and balls and then releasing the pressure.

3. Flicking the frenulum

For many men, the most sensitive spot on their penis is their frenulum. The frenulum is the underside of the tip of their penis, where the glans joins his shaft.

A deeply pleasurable blow job tip that you can use on him is to use the tip of your tongue to apply a gentle flicking motion to it. While you are simply going to stimulate his frenulum while sucking him or just licking his penis, this technique is different as you will be focusing all your stimulation on a very specific point on his penis. Flicking his frenulum can be the perfect way to start off your blow jobs before taking his entire dick in your mouth.

4. Kissing

Kissing is great if you like taking things slowly and teasing your man. You can kiss his penis any way you want, but it will be a lot easier when you use your hand to hold it in place while you kiss it.

There are multiple different ways to kiss his penis, from giving him small, quick ‘pecks’, to giving him longer, more intense kisses. He’ll especially love it if you give him extra wet, sloppy kisses.

5. Blowing him

Gently teasing your man and building up the sexual tension, so that he is practically begging you to blow him is vital if you want to take your blow jobs from good to great.

One great way to amp up the sexual tension and have him squirming in delight is to lick him gently, making sure to use lots of saliva and then blow on the wet patch you’ve created. Blowing on a wet patch creates a cooling sensation that is great for teasing your man and making him moan with pleasure.