There are different ways that may enhance your sex drive naturally. But, it’s important to remember that every couple is different.

Also, it may take a little trial to find out what works best for you.

1. Eat certain fruits

Bananas, avocados, and figs, for example, are considered libido-boosting foods, known as aphrodisiacs. But these foods also provide important vitamins and minerals that can increase blood flow to the genitals and promote a healthy sex life.

2. Chocolate

Chocolate has been a symbol of desire. Not just because of its delicious taste, but because of its power to improve sexual pleasure. Chocolate promotes the release of phenylethylamine and serotonin into your body. This can produce some aphrodisiac and mood-lifting effects.

3. Boost your self-confidence

An unhealthy diet and lack of exercise may cause you to have a poor self-image. These things can discourage you from having and enjoying sex. You can boost your self-esteem and your sex drive by shifting the focus from your flaws to your attributes.

4. Take one glass of wine

Drinking one glass of wine can put you at ease and increase your interest in becoming intimate. But too much alcohol can ruin your ability to perform by affecting erectile function. Too much alcohol can also inhibit your ability to orgasm.

5. Sleep well

Being busy also makes it difficult to make time for sex. People who balance work with caring for young children are often left exhausted, which can lead to a reduced sex drive. Boost your energy and sex drive by taking naps when you can and eating a healthy diet high in protein and low in carbohydrates.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng