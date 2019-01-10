You are bound to make some mistakes if you are new to bedroom game. But not to worry, you are not the only one. We've all been there, done that.

Below are some mistakes every girl has made in bed at least once in her life.

1. Not initiating sex

It's a great idea if he initiates sex, but there's really no harm in you making the first move. Most women are too shy to start sex but he might just appreciate it if you do.

2. Always worrying about what you look like

Sincerely, you don't have to pay too much attention to how you look because that's secondary. He isn't really bothered, so relax and enjoy the moment.

3. Making a big deal out of it

He may have had multiple sex partners before you and you are not happy about it, but bringing it up during sex isn't good. Try to forget about the past and enjoy the present.

4. Not giving compliments

Men are as troubled about their looks as women and giving him a compliment can really up his self-assurance and energy, leading to a more pleasurable sexual relationship.

5. Not telling him what you want

Men do not read minds, so make sure you tell him what you like and dislike. Direct his hand and he'll take it forward or simply moan louder when you are doing what you like.

