5 mind-blowing cowgirl positions you need to try now

You know, the typical positions you see in movies or TV shows and hear about whenever you read sex articles. Girls are totally capable of being on top, and they should do it as much as they get the chance to.

A lot of girls also feel weird about it because being on top means your whole body is on display, which can make you feel really vulnerable if you’re a little insecure. But there’s no reason to shy away from this position. Not only is it fun for both of you, but it’s also a great way for you to move in the way that feels good for you to basically take control of your orgasm. If you are looking to try some awesome girl on top positions, try these out.

1. Lying on top

This one is a little different but will give you a new angle of penetration that we are sure you'll love! Start out by sitting on top of your bae facing their feet, then slowly bend back and lay down on them.

2. Ride of your life

This one is perfect for beginners. Get on top of your partner, they lay down on them and have them hold your hips. This way, you can have a little control and your partner can help you out!

3. Reverse cowgirl

This is a position that everyone should try at least once in their life. Have your bae lay, then you sit on top, angling yourself so that you can be penetrated. You get control in this one, and your partner gets a good view of your butt.