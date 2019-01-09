There's a lot you can switch up to bring that variety into your bedroom, even if your partner remains the same.

Here are some kinds of sex you must try at least once in your lifetime.

1. With blindfolds and handcuffs

Imagine you have your hands tied up, eyes closed, and your favourite person at your service, for your pleasure. Imagine not knowing, and not being able to tell where you are going to be touched or kissed again.

2. One that starts with a massage or ends with a massage

Sex should pamper you, and not just pleasure you. Yes, there's a slight difference between the two. So, let yourself be pampered with a nice, long, oily massage, with a happy ending.

3. The passionately rough sex

Be a little animalistic every once in a while. Bring in the spanking, and the hair pulling, and the biting, and whatever else makes you feel completely and unabashedly uninhibited.

4. The one that's all about you

Let him or her kiss your neck, fondle your breasts, go down on you, and be on top. Sometimes, it's got to be all about you, while you lay back and enjoy the ride.

5. Make-up sex

It's not untrue that make-up sex is hot. The sooner you have it after a fight, the better it is because you're still kind of angry, and all that anger turns into something passionate.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng