5 hot sex positions for a handjob

You and your partner should try different positions until you both find something comfortable you can work with.

Here are some fun sex positions to try when you want to give your partner some nice handjob.

1. The traditional kneeling

You kneel in front of your partner while he is sitting in a chair or on the edge of the bed then you blow his mind out with the best handjob ever.

2. The doggy style job

Have him spread his legs wide in this position and you can be behind him and grab his goodies from between his legs. It is a great angle for you to touch and tease and play with his ball sac – which is extremely erotic for almost all men.

3. Facing each other

He’ll love to see the look on your face as you play with his cock. Look at his penis like you are actually in love with it, that it is beautiful and wonderful. You enjoying the sight and feel of his penis will be a huge turn on for him.

4. The movie handjob

Sit side by side on the couch or the bed. If you reach over while he’s watching TV or a movie and jerk him off, it will be one of his fantasies come true.

5. The extra hands

Stand with your partner facing away from you, slip up behind him, rubbing on him, then reach around and unzip his pants — never let him turn around — but work him to where he looks down and only sees your hand while the rest of your body is pressed into his. He will have a free hand to reach around and explore between your legs without actually seeing you.

