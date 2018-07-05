5 causes of low sexual desire in women

news

There appears to be a never-ending, very intimidating list of reasons for low libido. And if you’re encountering problems with desire, it’s possible that something is wrong somewhere in your life, in your body, or in your mind.

Low desire in women is particularly popular and arises from a mixture of sources. But the key is figuring out what they are and how to fix them.

Below are some of the top reasons for low desire in women to help identify what might be affecting you and how to solve them.

1. Hormonal change

Changes in hormones are one of the most common reasons why women experience low desire. There are many reasons why hormone changes occur and the effect they have on sex drive vary greatly from person to person. Everything from your period to menopause to pregnancy to the diet can change your libido, ability to get turned on, and aptitude for physical arousal. If you’re concerned that a hormone imbalance is the culprit of your low desire, seek professional help from your doctor. They may be able to prescribe a method of treatment.

ALSO READ: 3 tips on how to enjoy anal fingering

2. Low-self esteem

If you have low self-esteem, getting turned on can be a serious challenge. When you don’t feel good about yourself, you’re not exactly in the right frame of mind to get down and dirty, let alone have an orgasm. Being intimate with your partner is a weak state. A lack of confidence can negatively affect the experience and inhibit pleasure. Performance anxiety exists for women and it is something we should acknowledge. However, boosting your personal self-worth and confidence are essential in boosting libido.

3. Stress

Stress is a total mood killer for many of us. When work, life, family, kids, and everything else is weighing down your subconscious, getting in the mood for sex seems like the last thing you want to do. Stress causes the release of cortisol, the body’s natural stress hormone. When cortisol is up, libido is down. If you’re feeling especially stressed, having your libido hit a wall can only add to that stress. Make a regular sex date with your partner. If you get yourself back into a regular routine, it can help you naturally boost libido.

4. Anxiety and depression

There is so much stigma around mental illness and it just shouldn’t be this way. There is nothing wrong with needing assistance to live your happiest, healthiest life. If you’re experiencing anxiety or depression, it’s important that you seek professional help right away to find a treatment plan that works for you.

ALSO READ: 3 things you never realized you should be doing during sex

5. Previous negative sexual experiences

If you’ve experienced negative sexual experiences in the past, you may associate sex with discomfort, pain, or even trauma. Pretending you haven’t had these experiences or pushing them under the rug does not help you regain sexual power. You must confront the past in order to move forward. Be open and honest with your partner, and seek help from a mental health professional.