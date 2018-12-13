3 ways to swallow cum with ease

news

Swallowing your man’s load is almost easy. All you need to do is just allow him to ejaculate in your mouth. Then when he is finished orgasming, just swallow it.

This is much easier if you wash it down with a glass of water or something like fruit juice.

1. Play around with It

After he ejaculates in your mouth, instead of immediately swallowing it, keep it in your mouth. You can then open your mouth to show him his load before swallowing it. Or you can roll it around your mouth, so it looks like you are savouring the taste before gulping it down. If you want to be even kinkier, you can open your mouth and use your fingers to play with it.

2. Love it

If you aren’t too keen to play with his cum before swallowing it, but you do want to make eating his cum hotter than usual, then just make some satisfying sounds after swallowing it. Gently humming after swallowing it is an excellent way to make it more erotic for both of you.

3. Lick it up

Letting him finish in your mouth during fellatio is not the only way that you can swallow his cum. If he finishes somewhere on himself, you can still swallow it! It’s a simple case of licking it up after he cums, which can look crazy intense and hot for your man.

