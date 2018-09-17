3 ways to make rough sex new & interesting

news

Having normal sex can get boring if you’re not careful to mix things up every now and then.

Some couples also get bored of rough sex after a while but are scared to take it any further because they aren’t pleased with spanking harder or going too far outside their box. However, you can keep things interesting and new without straining yourself or your partner way past your comfort zone by following these tips.

1. Kissing the back of her neck softly

Kissing her softly on the back of the neck is certain to give her goosebumps all over, but what she won’t be prepared for is the firm spank on her rear. Surprise her with a firm smack or two and assess her response. You’ll see the surprise there, but you’ll definitely notice how much more turned on she is because you did something she didn’t see coming.

2. You can have rough, dominant doggy sex position

If you and your partner are doing the doggy position, she’ll think that you’re going to end that way. Alternatively, flip her over and start to pleasure her with soft, slow sex. When she’s had an orgasm or two, switch back to rough sex and show her your dominant side.

3. Use a two-sided “flogger”

When you shuffle between two various touches – one hard and firm, and the other soft – you are communicating two different feelings and sensations through your lover’s body. She’ll be incredibly turned on by feeling loved while you caress and stroke her, to feeling submissive while you dominate her with a firm touch.