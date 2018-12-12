3 ways to get her to give you blowjob regularly

news

Even if your partner sometimes gives you a blowjob, we still recommend you read this.

Here's a couple of basic tips you need to use in order to make this blowjob thing start to happen in your life.

1. Turn her on

If you don’t already have a sex life with your partner, or don’t know how to get things heated up, learn! It’s not all about techniques – it’s about igniting her sexual desire for you. Also, don’t be shy about giving her oral sex. She’s not going to want to go down on you if you never do it for her.

2. Never beg

Your woman needs to see you as a sexually powerful man. Most women want their man to be the dominant but respectful one in the sexual relationship. If you ever act embarrassed by something you want sexually your odds of getting it go way down. Whether you want her to go down on you or put on a sexy clown costume and juggle your balls, you need to own your desire and feel confident about it.

3. Share the experience with her

Start thinking of oral sex as “something you guys share” instead of something she does for you. She will love this! This is a really important distinction. Once you use this concept you’ll both start having a lot more fun. It’s got to be fun for both of you.

