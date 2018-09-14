3 ways to get a blowjob without asking

news

There are simple ways you can turn this exercise into something you get on a consistent basis.

Below are a couple of basic rules and things you need to internalize in order to make this "blowjob" thing start happening in your life.

1. Work on your thoughts

You need to really work on your thoughts. Change your thinking about oral sex. If you want to get more head in your life you need to treat blowjobs as "no big deal." If getting a blowjob is the "be all, end all" of your sexuality then it becomes too much pressure for her. If it’s "just something fun you guys can do" it’s more likely to happen often.

2. Never beg

If you ever act embarrassed by something you want sexually your odds of getting it is "never". Whether you want her to go down on you or put on a sexy clown costume and juggle your balls, you need to own your desire and have confidence about it. This can be hard to pull off, but it’s amazingly great.

4. It should be about both of you

You need to start thinking of blowjobs as "something you guys share" instead of something she does for you. This is a really important difference. So, once you internalize this concept you’ll both start having a lot more fun with your sexual fantasies.