Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 ways to get a blowjob without asking

Oral Sex 3 ways to get a blowjob without asking

A lot of guys think that getting a blowjob is something the girl does for them after asking.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 ways to get a blowjob without asking play

Blowjob

(Thehealthsite)

Related Articles

Climax Here's how to give her the most mind-blowing orgasm of her life
Sex Position Here's how to make the doggy style more intimate
Vagina Here's how to lick the clitoris the right way
Mr. Endowed Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex
Miss Endowed Here's how to enjoy a woman with big boobs
Oral Sex Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position

There are simple ways you can turn this exercise into something you get on a consistent basis.

Below are a couple of basic rules and things you need to internalize in order to make this "blowjob" thing start happening in your life.

ALSO READ: Here's how to teach your man to give you an orgasm in 1 simple move

1. Work on your thoughts

You need to really work on your thoughts. Change your thinking about oral sex. If you want to get more head in your life you need to treat blowjobs as "no big deal." If getting a blowjob is the "be all, end all" of your sexuality then it becomes too much pressure for her. If it’s "just something fun you guys can do" it’s more likely to happen often.

2. Never beg

If you ever act embarrassed by something you want sexually your odds of getting it is "never". Whether you want her to go down on you or put on a sexy clown costume and juggle your balls, you need to own your desire and have confidence about it. This can be hard to pull off, but it’s amazingly great.

ALSO READ: 3 things men need to know about the clitoris

4. It should be about both of you

You need to start thinking of blowjobs as "something you guys share" instead of something she does for you. This is a really important difference. So, once you internalize this concept you’ll both start having a lot more fun with your sexual fantasies.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Vagina Here's how to lick the clitoris the right waybullet
2 Masturbation Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vaginabullet
3 For Men 3 best sex positions to make women orgasmbullet

Hot! Pulse

Here's how to give oral sex when your partner has a small penis
Small Cassava Here's how to give oral sex when your partner has a small penis
Here's how to teach your man to give you an orgasm in 1 simple move
Cunnilingus Here's how to teach your man to give you an orgasm in 1 simple move
3 things men need to know about the clitoris
Vagina 3 things men need to know about the clitoris
3 things every girl must learn from porn stars
Art Of Seduction 3 things every girl must learn from porn stars