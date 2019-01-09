There's a general belief that watching porn can be harmful to your sex life.

Porn has also been criticized as one of the reasons behind erectile dysfunction due to the fact that stimulation doesn’t feel enough. Sexual dissatisfaction, lack of enough foreplay, a twisted view of what is charming and fulfilling.

However, some recent studies show that watching porn, with or without your partner, can actually make you a better lover and here's how below.

1. Porn can bring you and your partner closer

The very act of watching porn together is an act of intimacy. You are sharing your choices and fantasies. According to research, partners who watch porn together once a week or so, report being more committed and satisfied in the relationship.

2. It relieves tension

If you have too much on your mind, chances are that sex may not always work as a stress buster. You might be too distracted, or tired. But watching porn can help you de-stress. The lower your stress levels are, the better you are in bed, and love.

3. You get better at creating emotional intimacy

Sexual stimulation and activation make us more comfortable with ourselves, and as such, more comfortable with opening up to others. Self-disclosure is supremely important in intimate relationships, and according to this study, sexual stimulation makes us better at it.

