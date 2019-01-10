When giving your first blowjob, it should be fun and not a disaster. So if you screw it up big time, he won’t want it from you again!

However, below are some things to avoid when giving your first blowjob.

1. Making use of your teeth

Teeth can hurt and unless your man enjoys dick and ball torture, letting him feel your pearly whites during fellatio is going to turn him off before you even know what happened. So avoid using your teeth during your first blowjob by wrapping your lips tightly over them. Make sure your lips are well lubricated, either by your saliva or a good flavoured lube.

2. Going hard while sucking

Lots of girls think that the harder they suck during fellatio, the more pleasurable it will be for a man. While a little bit of sucking, and even firm sucking if he’s close to orgasm is a good thing, if you do it too hard, you’re going to do much more harm than good. It may actually feel too sensitive or be painful for you to suck on his penis very hard, and it will turn him off when you do.

3. Picking the wrong oral sex positions

Try giving him oral sex while he’s standing and you’re kneeling. Place a pillow underneath your knees so you stay comfortable. You can also have him lie on the bed with you cuddled up in between his legs. This allows you a little less control and makes it difficult for him to watch you, but you can prop his head up with pillows to give him a great view.

