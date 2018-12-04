Pulse.ng logo
3 tips you need to try when fingering your woman

Here are some helpful tips to consider when you’re fingering your girl.

If you like to finger your girl, you might need to develop your own techniques.

There’s also the fact that doing something to someone else is different than doing it to yourself because you cannot feel all of the fun down there. Below are things to consider while fingering your girl.

1. Add some lube

Vaginas have their own mechanisms for getting wet, but a bit, okay, sometimes a lot, of lube can make the situation more enjoyable. You might have firsthand experience of that. If you and your GF are nervous, you're both inexperienced, or you just want to make sure that the experience is as pleasant as possible, add in some lube.

2. Take it slow

It's probably not the best idea to just shove a finger up her cooch, no matter how small it is. Take it slow and ease into things. Play around with her clit or rub around the outside of her vagina. It should help loosen her up down there.

3. Don't forget about foreplay

Any sort of penetration is better when it follows some good foreplay. So, don't skip it. Foreplay will hopefully make everyone more relaxed while turning you both on. It can also help you get a better idea about what your partner is into and what she's not as keen on.

