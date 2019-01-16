Unforeseen mistakes can alter an amazing sexual romp into an experience fit for a therapist’s office.

From protecting yourself against STDs to avoiding dry lady parts and embarrassing farts, here are some no-nos you may want to pay attention to before your next romp.

1. Using antihistamine

Antihistamines work by drying out your mucous membranes to relieve nasal congestion… and in doing so, can also dry out other parts of your body, especially the vagina. So no matter how turned on you might be, your vagina will not get the memo.

2. Consuming spicy foods

Super-spicy foods can cause gas, bloating and farts that just won’t quit. What’s worse, the debris left on your hands and in your mouth after consumption can be notorious for setting genitals on fire.

3. Excessive drinking

Moderate drinking can put some people in the mood, but overdoing it can dull your senses – and may send your big O packing. Men who drink excessively will have a harder time ejaculating, while women need an extra stimulation for their grand finale.

