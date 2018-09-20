3 things you need before giving a handjob

news

There are various things you need to do before getting started on your man’s penis.

While he doesn’t have to do as much grooming and freshening up for a handjob, you may have to put in a little more effort on your part. Below are the essentials you need for that incredible handjob.

ALSO READ: 5 hot sex positions for a handjob

1. Use lubricant

Lube isn’t that expensive and works much better for the task at hand – make sure you get the water-based lubricant as well. Have it ready by the bed so that when you begin, you can easily coat your hands and your partner’s penis with the substance.

2. Groom your hands

Make sure your hands are soft and well trimmed. Nothing can be more frustrating than for a man to be quite aroused but having his penis get snagged by a hangnail mid-job. Generally, women have soft hands but if you notice any rough spots, you might want to take care of those first before beginning the massage.

ALSO READ: Here's how to finger your girl like a gentleman

3. Be comfortable

This is actually a very important part regarding erotic massage that is often given very little or no thought. If your partner is not comfortable, his enjoyment will be delayed somewhat – making it more difficult for him to have an orgasm. If the woman is uncomfortable, she will get tired of massaging her partner’s genitals more quickly and easily than if she were set up well and relaxed. So, find a comfortable spot for a better genital massage.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng