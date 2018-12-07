Pulse.ng logo
3 things you can do to make it easier to have an orgasm during sex

Just when you think you're almost there, something happens.

  • Published:
3 things you can do to make it easier to have an orgasm during sex play

Orgasm.

(Bustle)

It's not just you — almost every woman knows what it's like to lose an orgasm during sex.

A long list of things can cause it: anxiety, body image issues, too-high expectations, stress, and pressure you might be putting on yourself to climax within a certain time frame or via penetration alone, which most women don't do anyway. Below are tips to make it a lot easier to cross that finish line every time.

ALSO READ: 3 simple tips for finding your masturbation method

1. Get comfortable

If you don't feel safe and relaxed before rocking the sheets, it’ll be harder to get off. Orgasms are about release, letting go, vulnerability. So prior to  taking off your clothes and starting the action, make sure you're in the right mindset. Maybe you want the lights on or off; perhaps you need to relax in a bubble bath first, or slow jams and candlelight are must-haves to get into that space.

2. Don’t make an orgasm your goal

Focus on what’s actually happening in your body versus the outcome. Every time a thought comes to you during sex, find a feeling of pleasure in your body to focus on. It can be as small as your heart beating faster, a warm feeling in your heart, or your thigh muscles relaxing.

ALSO READ: 5 sex positions to try before this year ends

3. Make sure your partner isn't pressuring you

There are some partners who think it's their fault you aren't having an orgasm. They might view your O as an accomplishment or a reflection on their skills, but that’s really not what it’s about. Talk to your partner; the more they can let go of those expectations and any insecurity, the less anxious you will feel and the more you will be able to tune into your body.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

