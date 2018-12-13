3 things all men should know about female orgasm

For a woman, reaching orgasm involves a sensation like no other.
Below are things that every man should know about female orgasm.
If there's another reason for a woman reaching orgasm besides its being extremely pleasurable. Its health benefits include being less sensitive to pain, relief in menstrual cramps and it also alleviates stress.
Once she gets extremely turned on, the clitoris becomes engorged with blood. If this is not released through an orgasm, she will experience the same level of discomfort that you feel in your penis once your sexual tension isn’t released. So when you’re going down on her, for example, help build up the tension through stimulation so that she will reach that explosion of release – which is already the female orgasm.
So be patient, prime her up and try to hold off your own pleasure for as long as you can. This is especially true for women who have problems producing natural lubrication. If you want to reach the point of no return together, giver her at least a 20-minute head start.
