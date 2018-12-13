3 things all men should know about female orgasm

news

Today, women reach orgasms as often as men ejaculate – and they’re even luckier in the sense that they are capable of achieving multiple orgasms.

Below are things that every man should know about female orgasm.

1. There are health benefits when a woman reaches orgasm

If there's another reason for a woman reaching orgasm besides its being extremely pleasurable. Its health benefits include being less sensitive to pain, relief in menstrual cramps and it also alleviates stress.

2. Women also have ‘blue balls’.

Once she gets extremely turned on, the clitoris becomes engorged with blood. If this is not released through an orgasm, she will experience the same level of discomfort that you feel in your penis once your sexual tension isn’t released. So when you’re going down on her, for example, help build up the tension through stimulation so that she will reach that explosion of release – which is already the female orgasm.

3. If it takes men two to five minutes of direct stimulation to have an orgasm, the average female needs about 20 minutes

So be patient, prime her up and try to hold off your own pleasure for as long as you can. This is especially true for women who have problems producing natural lubrication. If you want to reach the point of no return together, giver her at least a 20-minute head start.

