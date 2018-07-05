Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 surprising things that are ruining your sex drive

Libido 3 surprising things that are ruining your sex drive

What’s the worst thing that can happen during sex?

  • Published:
3 surprising things that are ruining your sex drive play

Avoid these sex drive killers.

(Megaed)

Related Articles

The Hairy Jungle! Weird facts about pubic hair you never knew
Coitus 3 sex positions for new parents
Sexual Pleasure Ways to get your partner to try new sex moves
Coitus Amazing tips for better sex when you have endometriosis
Sex 3 tips on how to enjoy anal fingering
Oral Sex Amazing things to know before giving your first blowjob
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It can get really frustrating when you really want to have sex, but your body is not cooperating.

Maybe you just aren’t getting “wet” down there, or you suddenly lost interest with no notice. It does happen, even if you don’t know why. You might not realize the little things that can negatively affect your sex life. However, if you are aware of these things, you’ll be able to figure out what’s going on so that you can fix it. So check out if you experience any of the following, which could be ruining your sex drive.

ALSO READ: 5 things he wants in bed that you may not have recognized

1. Dehydration

Most people don't realize that they are dehydrated. This can make you feel "off" in a number of ways, and can totally ruin your sex drive. If you are feeling like you haven't wanted to get it on recently, try and keep track of how much water you are drinking. My personal rule is that you should always be drinking water and carrying a bottle. It really helps every aspect of your life.

2. Your phone

Being on your phone before bed can lower your libido, which is slightly terrifying, since almost everyone we know scrolls on their phone while they are in bed. It can also ruin your sleep cycle, so it's best to just keep your phone out of your bed.

ALSO READ: Ways to get your partner to try new sex moves

3. Lack of sleep

Little or no sleep can definitely affect you in a lot of ways, including your sex drive. It can significantly lower testosterone levels, which, as you know by now, can lower your sex drive. Just remember that sleep is important, and you should be getting enough of it!

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Coitus 3 things you never realized you should be doing during sexbullet
2 Ejaculation Weird things you never knew about semenbullet
3 Sex 3 exciting sitting positions you need to try tonightbullet

Hot! Pulse

Common sex positions guys really hate
Sex Common sex positions guys really hate
5 mind-blowing cowgirl positions you need to try now
Sex 5 mind-blowing cowgirl positions you need to try now
5 causes of low sexual desire in women
Libido 5 causes of low sexual desire in women
3 lies about penises you need to stop believing
The D 3 lies about penises you need to stop believing