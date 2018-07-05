3 surprising things that are ruining your sex drive

news

It can get really frustrating when you really want to have sex, but your body is not cooperating.

Maybe you just aren’t getting “wet” down there, or you suddenly lost interest with no notice. It does happen, even if you don’t know why. You might not realize the little things that can negatively affect your sex life. However, if you are aware of these things, you’ll be able to figure out what’s going on so that you can fix it. So check out if you experience any of the following, which could be ruining your sex drive.

1. Dehydration

Most people don't realize that they are dehydrated. This can make you feel "off" in a number of ways, and can totally ruin your sex drive. If you are feeling like you haven't wanted to get it on recently, try and keep track of how much water you are drinking. My personal rule is that you should always be drinking water and carrying a bottle. It really helps every aspect of your life.

2. Your phone

Being on your phone before bed can lower your libido, which is slightly terrifying, since almost everyone we know scrolls on their phone while they are in bed. It can also ruin your sleep cycle, so it's best to just keep your phone out of your bed.

3. Lack of sleep

Little or no sleep can definitely affect you in a lot of ways, including your sex drive. It can significantly lower testosterone levels, which, as you know by now, can lower your sex drive. Just remember that sleep is important, and you should be getting enough of it!