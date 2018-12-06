Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 simple tips for finding your masturbation method

3 simple tips for finding your masturbation method

We know you think there is just one way to masturbate, but there are actually so many ways to self-pleasure.

  • Published:
3 simple tips for finding your masturbation method play

Masturbation

(Metro)

Related Articles

Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period
3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob
5 simple blowjob mistakes to avoid
5 awesome benefits of morning sex
3 easy sex positions guys can’t resist
Here's how to make anal fingering more fun

If you already have a masturbation technique, that’s fine. But you might want to reconsider the fact that you have options when it comes to getting it on.

So, if you are looking for more ways to help you feel good, then you should check out these tips for finding your own masturbation style.

ALSO READ: 5 sex positions to try before this year ends

1. Don't rush

Masturbating or solo-sex is hard and you might not get it right every time. You don't want to rush or go too fast since you might not enjoy it. Take your time and do only what feels good, after all it's your body.

2. Find the appropriate time

You don't want to masturbate at the wrong time of day. You need to find the right time to get it on. If you want to do it in the morning before work, try that! If masturbating makes you tired, try doing it at night.

ALSO READ: 3 easy sex positions guys can’t resist

3. Use lubrication

If you want to step it up a bit, try out some lube when you're getting it on. It can really switch up your masturbating session from good to awesome.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Erotic Story Eating the Bridesmaid’s pussybullet
2 Erotic Story My neighbour’s wifebullet
3 5 reasons you should never try bathroom sexbullet

Hot! Pulse

Here's how to have an orgasm during penetrative sex
Here's how to have an orgasm during penetrative sex
Here's what to do with your other hand while masturbating
Here's what to do with your other hand while masturbating
3 easy sex positions guys can’t resist
3 easy sex positions guys can’t resist
5 sex positions to try before this year ends
5 sex positions to try before this year ends