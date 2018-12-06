3 simple tips for finding your masturbation method

news

If you already have a masturbation technique, that’s fine. But you might want to reconsider the fact that you have options when it comes to getting it on.

So, if you are looking for more ways to help you feel good, then you should check out these tips for finding your own masturbation style.

1. Don't rush

Masturbating or solo-sex is hard and you might not get it right every time. You don't want to rush or go too fast since you might not enjoy it. Take your time and do only what feels good, after all it's your body.

2. Find the appropriate time

You don't want to masturbate at the wrong time of day. You need to find the right time to get it on. If you want to do it in the morning before work, try that! If masturbating makes you tired, try doing it at night.

3. Use lubrication

If you want to step it up a bit, try out some lube when you're getting it on. It can really switch up your masturbating session from good to awesome.

