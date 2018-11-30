3 simple things to do to increase your orgasm chances

news

A lot of ladies cannot achieve orgasms through vaginal penetration alone. Of course, that’s not going to stop people from trying. If you want to try and increase your chances of having an orgasm, you’re in the right spot.

We will suggest you take a simpler approach and see if that helps with your chances of having the big O. Take a look at some easy things you can do to increase your chances of having an orgasm.

1. Stop stressing about it

Have you ever been stressing about something in your life and someone told you that if you keep worrying about it, it won't happen? Instead, it will happen when you're not over-thinking it. The philosophy could actually be applied to orgasms. If you're stressing about having one and all you can think about during sex is having the big O, you're actually holding yourself back from having one.

2. Trying different angles

We are just talking about approaching penetration from different positions. You can try anything. If you normally do missionary, try something deeper like 69ing or lying on your side, having bae lay on his side, whatever. The point is don't be afraid to tweak things slightly. After all, you never know what could end up being the *charm* position.

3. Consider adding in toys

For people who struggle to have vaginal orgasms, toys can be great because they can provide extra stimulation. You could try something that bae wears or you could try finger toys, butt toys, nipple toys. Don't restrict yourself because anything could make a difference. Just make sure that you choose something both you and bae likes and you use the toys the way they're supposed to be used.

