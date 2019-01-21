Your vagina, and its problems… We know, it’s not exactly something you want to talk about — even to your closest gal pals.

But it happens and here are some reasons you might be suffering from vaginal dryness.

1. Menopause

The most common reason for vaginal dryness would be the natural reproductive aging process aka menopause. This is totally reasonable and you can chat with your gynaecologist on how to go about managing the process.

2. Lubrication

Vaginal dryness amongst younger women is not a very common issue, but it doesn’t mean that it’s abnormal. Some women’s bodies just produce less lubrication than others. So it's better you have a general check-up with your gynaecologist to ensure your hormones are balanced. There are several medical conditions which may lower the libido and decrease lubrication. For example, an under-active thyroid causes a lack of energy, depression and weight gain.

3. The fix

If your hormones are balanced, then you and your husband should include some lubricants as part of your foreplay. There are a wide range of products on the market from herbal remedies to pharmaceutical pills and creams which profess to increase libido and lubrication. You could also vary your foreplay — don’t allow it to become predictable. Explore each other's erogenous zones besides the genitals — enjoy every inch of your partner’s body and incorporate all of your senses – smell, touch, taste etc.

