3 signs the sex is too rough

If it doesn't feel right for you, it's probably not right for you.

Any beginner's guide to rough sex will lay out different ways to play, but it's only by talking it out and trying it that you're going to find out what's right for you.

If you've never done it before, you might not be able to tell where that line is until you're really, really close to it. However, when it comes to figuring out if your boundaries are being crossed, trust your gut. So how can you tell if the sex is too rough? It's really down to you, but here are some signs.

1. Boundaries are being crossed

If you're engaging in rough sex, you need to negotiate some boundaries beforehand. They can be as descriptive as you want them to be— everyone's different, so you may want to lay out exact do's and don'ts or certain areas you are or aren't ok with. Whatever it is, you have to stick to them.

2. It's physically difficult

There can be, and usually are, other factors, of course— sub/dom at play, or some people deriving pleasure from pain. But for most of us, especially if we're new, we want the "pain" to be enjoyable. If the actual physical sensation isn't pleasurable in any way you might want to stop. And it's completely fine to admit that something you thought you would enjoy just isn't working or that you feel uncomfortable.

3. Emotionally tough

Rough sex isn't just a physical toll— it's about how you're feeling emotionally. And in rough sex, there's a good chance you'll feel vulnerable, which can be in a great way that feels like a release or bonding you and your partner together. But if— despite enjoying everything physically— it doesn't sit right in your own mind, you're not comfortable with what's happening, or you're starting to get second thoughts, it's time to take a pause.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

