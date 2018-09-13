Pulse.ng logo
Go
3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

Coitus 3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

Here are sex positions that will make you feel tighter downtown.

  • Published:
Try these positions for that tight feel.

Try these positions for that tight feel.

(Reader's digest)

Whether your partner has a small penis or you have a larger vagina, you may have some difficulty getting enough friction going for it to feel really pleasurable for both you and your partner.

Lots of girls want a tighter sensation during intercourse – and finding the right sex position can make all the difference. Try these positions tonight for tighter, more pleasant sex for both you and your partner.

ALSO READ: Here's what she really thinks about your big penis

1. Putting your legs up with your feet on his chest

Start by lying on your back, like you and your lover were getting into the missionary position. However, instead of spreading your legs wide and having him enter you that way, lift your legs up and place your feet on his chest. This will allow for deeper penetration, however, it will also make your vagina squeeze tighter around his penis.

Putting your legs up with your feet on his chest

Putting your legs up with your feet on his chest

(Kinkly)

 

2. Lotus position

Have your partner sit on a flat surface, with his legs crossed. You’ll straddle him, lower your vagina onto his penis, and then wrap your legs around his hips and back. Getting a good rhythm going can be a little difficult here, so don’t be surprised when this sex position feels slow and sensual to you.

Lotus position

Lotus position

(panjury)

 

ALSO READ: Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vagina

3. Standing sex

Stand with your back to your lover, and bend forward as though you were trying to touch your toes. This gives your lover a great view and again, he’ll feel all sides of your vagina as you make love. In order to get the standing sex to work properly, you may need to stand on a footstool. Once you get going though, he will love the feeling of shoving you up against the wall and having his way with you.

Standing sex

Standing sex

(Cosmopolitan)

 

