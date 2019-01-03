It has been very much emphasized here how guys could get conscious about their penis and how it would affect their sex life.

While the normal and often idealized image of a penis is the straight standing proudly on its owner’s crotch, there are also guys who belong to the other end of the team - "curved banana."

Despite popular belief that a penis is perfectly straight, they would tend to have a slight curvature that would be more noticeable during erection. Penises could be curved upwards, downwards, or even sideways.

However, there are extreme cases of penis curvature that make it difficult for a man to engage in sexual activities because of pain whenever he gets an erection or ejaculates. These could be caused by a penile injury sustained during sex, or from a condition called Peyronie’s disease. In these situations, medical treatment should be sought, lest you hurt your penis for life. Here's how to use your bent penis properly.

1. The doggy style

The doggy style position is advisable for a guy whose penis is curved upwards because the position allows the curvy part to make full contact with their partner’s G-spot. Guys can maximize the pleasure by adopting a grinding rhythm to their thrusts, thus controlling the pace of the action prior to orgasm.

2. The missionary position

This position allows your partner’s body to naturally adapt to the shape of the penis, thus allowing a full fit. The curvature ensures that every thrust comes with an added treat of the head rubbing the G-spot and the curve pressing on the posterior walls of the vagina.

3. Cowgirl position

It doesn’t matter if you’re curved whichever way. She can compensate by grinding her G-spot area towards the protruding part of your curvy penis. In addition, both of you have your hands free, which you can use to fondle her breasts while she scratches her name in your chest out of pleasure.

