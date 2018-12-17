There’s plenty of eye contact, everyone knows which part needs to go where, and if you're on the bottom, It’s all great, but if you find it hard to reach orgasm here are some positions to try.

Below are some missionary orgasmic positions to try tonight.

1. The upper penetration

Set your feet on the ground and instead of receiving his thrusts, thrust up to him. He can stay still and receive your love as you chose to give it, or eventually push back to switch up the sensations.

2. Ol'grind

Instead of banging away, he grinds and slides against you up so that the base of his penis, his shaft, and his pelvic bone work their magic. It's a bit less exciting for him, so he will last a little longer as well.

3. Tight squeeze

It may seem counter-intuitive, but instead of spreading your legs wider to get more sensation, slide them straight down in between his and press your knees tightly together. He feels bigger, you feel tighter and, if you tip your butt back a little, you can rub against the top of his shaft in an incredible way.

