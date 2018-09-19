Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 reasons women hate giving a blowjob

Sex 3 reasons women hate giving a blowjob

A blowjob can be challenging for a girl – there are many reasons why she doesn’t want to give you a blowjob.

  • Published:
3 reasons women hate giving a blowjob play

Blowjob

(Dailystar)

Related Articles

The D Here are 3 easy ways to increase your penis without surgery
For Men Here's how to turn a girl on
Climax Here are 3 uncommon orgasms women have
Super D Here are 5 most common penis shapes
Cowgirl Sexy things he wants you to do while riding him
Erectile Dysfunction 3 daily tasks that could be wrecking your erection

Oral sex is something that men cannot possibly understand. Here is clearly why women really hate giving them and how to overcome the obstacles to a lasting relationship.

Below are things that keep her from giving head.

ALSO READ: Here's how to get him clean before doing the nasty

1. Thinking that good girls don’t do that

This one often comes from a religious or conservative upbringing where she was taught that giving head is a sin or something that good girls don’t involve in. And guys actually make this worse by putting pressure on her into doing it.

2. She thinks it’s dirty down there

Many women don’t like giving oral sex because they think guys are dirty. And they’ve kind of got a point. If you haven’t taken a shower in two weeks, or you are wearing the same underwear for a long time, it definitely won't smell nice down there.

ALSO READ: Here's why 69 position can improve your sex life

3. She’s scared of swallowing

A lot of guys have this unrealistic expectation that women should be willing to swallow due to so much porn. In reality, women that really like doing that are pretty rare. So for now, take swallowing off the table completely. Once you get more advanced you can learn some techniques for getting her to want to swallow and maybe even enjoy it.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Coitus 3 sex positions that make you look goodbullet
2 Erotica How Halima got a professional vagina massage Part 1 (R-18+)bullet
3 Boobs Here's how to play with her breasts the right waybullet

Hot! Pulse

Here's how to get him clean before doing the nasty
Oral Sex Here's how to get him clean before doing the nasty
Here's why 69 can improve your sex life
Oral Sex Here's why 69 position can improve your sex life
I'm currently dating a girl and we just had sex for the first
Ask Sarah I'm currently dating a girl and we just had sex for the first time
What advise can you give to prevent premature ejaculation?
Ask Sarah What advise can you give to prevent premature ejaculation?