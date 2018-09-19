3 reasons women hate giving a blowjob

news

Oral sex is something that men cannot possibly understand. Here is clearly why women really hate giving them and how to overcome the obstacles to a lasting relationship.

Below are things that keep her from giving head.

1. Thinking that good girls don’t do that

This one often comes from a religious or conservative upbringing where she was taught that giving head is a sin or something that good girls don’t involve in. And guys actually make this worse by putting pressure on her into doing it.

2. She thinks it’s dirty down there

Many women don’t like giving oral sex because they think guys are dirty. And they’ve kind of got a point. If you haven’t taken a shower in two weeks, or you are wearing the same underwear for a long time, it definitely won't smell nice down there.

3. She’s scared of swallowing

A lot of guys have this unrealistic expectation that women should be willing to swallow due to so much porn. In reality, women that really like doing that are pretty rare. So for now, take swallowing off the table completely. Once you get more advanced you can learn some techniques for getting her to want to swallow and maybe even enjoy it.

