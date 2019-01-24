Oral sex if done accurately can be satisfying for both of you. However, some people still find it downright painful.

Oral sex is often considered an equalizer when it comes to the orgasm gap between men and women. Below are some common causes of painful cunnilingus.

1. Could be due to past trauma

Often times a colour, smell, or even someone’s vibe can set off the fight-or-flight triggers in your body, which can have a very real impact on pain at the moment. It can cause your muscles to tense up, specifically in the pelvic floor, which could lead to physical discomfort during sex, oral sex included, long after an assault occurred. Reaching out for therapy is one way to start healing, but learning how to communicate about your past with a current partner is another important skill.

2. Infection

Any inflammation on the vulvar tissue” could cause oral sex to be painful, and several infections do just that. As many of us know all too well, yeast infections can cause significant irritation, often provoked by itching, which could certainly be a culprit. And while gonorrhoea and chlamydia are more often associated with pain during vaginal intercourse, if your partner uses any kind of digital penetration when they perform oral sex, those STIs could be a part of the problem as well.

3. Your partner’s method

The clitoris is exceptionally sensitive. As a result, if your partner is using stimulation that’s too intense too quickly, it’s likely to hurt. If it’s too quick, your body hasn’t had time to lubricate and engorge, and if it’s too intense, well...it’s just too intense. Talking to your partner can be uncomfortable, but not as uncomfortable as bad sex. However, there are lots of ways to handle this unintended pain. You can ask them directly if they’re down to hear some feedback. Let’s say it’s their first time performing oral sex, for example, and you’re worried about them being disappointed. Try the giving a compliment where you deliver some positive statements mixed with your feedback.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng