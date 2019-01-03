Men with average to large size penises are worrying that they don’t measure up and worrying about whether their penis is cut small, large, girthy, veiny, hairy, odorous, and the list goes on. So if you’re thinking it’s just men who tend to be on the smaller side, think again.

Here are a few reasons men are so obsessed with the appearance of their penis.

1. Alpha male

Penis size can easily be linked to a man’s confidence. In a lion’s pride, there is only one male. The strongest lion, in fact, is the one who gets all the ladies. Every man wants to be the alpha male, and one of the easiest ways in his mind to accomplish this is by having a powerful and mighty penis, larger than any you’ve ever seen before or will again.

2. Jealousy

Have you ever had a boyfriend who constantly asked about your ex’s penis size, girth, and talents? If so, then you already know how that conversation is super awkward and yet hilarious at the same time! It’s no secret that if your man is asking about your ex’s sexual performance or the down and dirty details about his downtown, these questions are likely stemming from personal insecurities.

3. Giant penis

Men frequently worry about what women are going to think of their penises. Just as women are taught that all men like big behinds, men are under the assumption through jokes and female blogs that what women really want is the omega-dick: 8″, and don’t slack on the girth! This couldn’t be farther from the truth.

While it’s true that women who experience vaginal orgasms with no clit action required do tend to prefer larger penises, the vast, vast majority of women couldn’t be bothered one way or the other about it. In fact, many prefer an average-sized penis, as it still makes for mind-blowing O’s and much less intimidating sex!

