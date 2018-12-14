3 oral sex tips that will have her screaming your name

news

Giving a woman oral sex is probably one of the simplest and best ways to make her reach orgasm.

So, in order to have your woman screaming your name while you are going down on her try the tips below...

1. Slow force

Mostly what you’re concentrating on here is the pressure. Let up on the pressure say, to blow air on her clitoris, and then put the pressure back on again, still moving very little – if you’re licking, you’re doing it extremely slowly. You may not think that the pressure is doing very much, but this is a great warm-up routine that will prep her for more straight stimulation.

2. Tongue penetration

Most guys ignore the vaginal canal during oral sex. Well, you’re not going to. Instead, you’re going to thrust your tongue in and out of her vagina, imitating intercourse. Don’t use this move when you first start going down on your partner – save it for when she’s really warmed up and craving your tongue all over her.

3. Opening her wide

Sit her rear on a pillow so she is more comfortable, but make her aware that you want to see, touch and lick everything. Spread her legs wide and put your hands on them to push them away from you while you’re licking her. You can also spread her labia for more intense sensations on the clitoris and inner vaginal folds.

