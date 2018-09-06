3 oral sex positions that make it easy for you to reach orgasm

news

Penetration is not the easiest route to an orgasm for most women. However, oral sex can change that.

Oral sex results in extra wetness, and then there's the physical comfort of getting rather than giving. No wonder so many women love it. Oral sex involves both indirect and direct clitoral stimulation. Try these new styles that can trigger more intense sensations and make you feel even sexier.

1. Propped up by a pillow

Oral sex is all about the angles. Certain positions give you more direct clitoral stimulation. Start by putting a pillow under your butt. That tilts your pelvis, giving your partner more access to your vulva, clitoris, and vagina. It may even be more comfortable for him too.

2. The 69

This one requires some technique, but the payoff is worth it, and it's thrilling to be able to pleasure your partner while he's pleasing you. The 69 position can be done in several different ways and the trick is to find a particular pose that works for you.

3. Against a wall

Standing with your back pressed up against a wall can make you feel dominant and empowered, as your partner squats or rests on his knees below you. It can take time to get comfortable with this position, but it'll feel incredible as your partner grips your hips and butt for leverage and is surrounded by the sexiest parts of your body.