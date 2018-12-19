While a man may think that he can just jump in and give a girl oral sex and get her off just by moving his mouth around down there, it’s just not true.

There’s a certain way to do it if you really want to make it incredible for her. Below are the 3 phases of oral sex you must know.

1. Teasing her

Even though oral sex is considered foreplay, you need to lead up to it too with a little teasing before fully going down on her. Start slowly and softly. Instead of rushing in to lick her clitoris, start by slowly kissing the insides of her thighs. As you get closer and closer to her vagina, breathe softly on it. Brush your lips against her clitoris lightly enough to tickle her. When she’s fully aroused and ready for you to get down to business, her clitoris is going to be erect. Then it will be time to move on to the next step.

2. Variation

Even if you’re using a particular method that she seems to like really well, it can get tiring after a little while and she may become tired of it. Doing different things and experimenting with different methods is important to get her to climb closer and closer to orgasm. As you try different things, watch her reactions to them. Gauge her body language to see what she really enjoys and responds best too, as well as other methods that she seems to like okay, but they don’t really push her hot buttons. You can try the following variations: Thrust your tongue inside her vagina. Use different tongue strokes on the clitoris. Suck gently on her clitoris.

3. Orgasm

When her breathing becomes even heavier and it feels like she’s about to lose control, she’s heading into the orgasm phase of oral sex. When you sense that she is getting close, probably because you found an oral sex method that she really responds to, the most important thing is to keep doing what you’re doing. This is not the time that you want to switch up and try a new technique to see if she likes it even better – you may actually ruin her orgasm if you do that. Whatever you find that she likes, that’s what you want to do as she goes through the orgasm phase.

