3 moves that make him feel bigger

Try these sex positions to make your manhood feel bigger.

3 moves that make him feel bigger play

Small penis

It's not always about the size, women aren’t really troubled by the length of your manhood.

But, when it comes to sex, you do need to know what you’re doing-particularly if you’re on the petite side. So, if you’re a little under average, certain bedroom moves can actually make you feel bigger inside her. Here are 3 amazing moves to try tonight.

1. The intense bamboo

This move is fabulous because it enables you to use your partner’s leg as support. Get your partner to lie on the floor with one leg extended straight. The position requires the man to kneel between her legs and raise her other leg straight up so it’s resting on the shoulder. Keep hold of her leg as you enter and use it to push and pull on as you thrust in and out.

3 moves that make him feel bigger play

The intense bamboo

2. The side cowgirl

Sit on the side of a couch and have your partner sit on you, but with her legs facing either right or left rather than straight ahead. This will make her hips fall slightly more than in normal cowgirl and give you the additional penetration you need.

3 moves that make him feel bigger play

The side cowgirl

3. Doggy Style

This happens to be the position which makes you feel biggest. Doggy allows for deeper penetration that will rub against the G-spot. It also means your hands are free to play with her clitoris, increasing her chances of reaching the big-O.

3 moves that make him feel bigger play

Doggy Style

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

