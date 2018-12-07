3 most courageous sex positions to try out asap

news

Experimenting with new sex styles can lead to feeling a tighter connection to your significant other.

So, if you're eager to turn up the intensity and find creative new ways to orgasm, then try these sexy moves.

ALSO READ: 3 simple tips for finding your masturbation method

1. Having sex from behind, in a semi-public place

A semi-public place where you could possibly be caught adds an element of danger and secrecy, and that can be electrifying. You can lean on a tall piece of furniture and have your partner enter from behind. It's an easy position to get into, especially if you're in a dress or skirt. And you'll both be facing forward, your eyes peeled on anyone who might walk in the door.

2. Enjoy oral sex using a vibrator

This move combines both, which some people still consider taboo. Lie on your back and have your partner put his head between your legs. While you enjoy your partner's mouth and tongue moves, he holds a small vibrator to your clitoris or uses a vibrator to penetrate you. Don't stop at one orgasm—tell your partner to keep stimulating you and see if you can climax again.

ALSO READ: Here's how to have an orgasm during penetrative sex

3. Missionary sex with your hands tied

Have your partner tie your hands together just tight enough so you can't use them. If you’re new to bondage, start simple with silk ties, easy-release handcuffs, or super-soft rope. Not having the use of your hands can put you in a more submissive place during sex, and as long as you're with a partner you trust and are comfortable with, that can be crazy exciting.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng