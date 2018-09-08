Pulse.ng logo
3 most adventurous sex positions

Coitus 3 most adventurous sex positions

It's time to spread out of your comfort zone and get sexually adventurous.

  Published:
3 most adventurous sex positions play

Be adventurous.

(StyleCaster)

Exploring with new sex styles can also lead to feeling a tighter connection to your partner.

So, if you're eager to turn up the heat and find creative new ways to orgasm, you should try these moves.

ALSO READ: Here's how to please your man tonight

1. Having sex in a semi-public place

A semi-public place where you could possibly be caught adds an ingredient of risk and secrecy, and that can be terrific. You can lean on a car and have your partner enter you from behind. It's an easy position to get into, especially if you're in a dress or skirt.

2. Experience oral sex using a vibrator

Lie on your back and have your partner put his head between your legs. While you enjoy your partner's mouth and tongue moves, he holds a small vibrator to your clitoris or uses a vibrator to penetrate you.

ALSO READ: Here are things you need to know before you try anal sex

3. Missionary sex with your hands tied

Missionary sex isn't all that boring. Have your partner tie your hands together just tight enough so you can't use them. If you’re new to bondage, start simple with silk ties, easy-release handcuffs, or super-soft rope. Not having the use of your hands can put you in a more submissive place during sex, and as long as you're with a partner you trust and are comfortable with, that can be really interesting.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

