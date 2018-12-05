Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob

3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob

Read on to make sure you’re not making these common mistakes.

  • Published:
3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob play

Foreplay.

(Materialicious)

Related Articles

Can you get pregnant through anal sex?
3 sex positions perfect for flaunting that body
3 dangerous places to have sex
Ask Sarah Can you recommend a good remedy for quick ejaculation?
3 stress-free secrets to giving him the best hand job ever
3 things you should know before swallowing semen

They’re not major things that will totally kill the mood, but if you can avoid them, it will be better for everyone.

To hopefully prevent some of these mistakes, have a look at these mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob.

ALSO READ: Here are things you shouldn't do when cleaning your vagina

1. Totally overlooking the balls

Showing them some attention can benefit the whole handjob experience. When you're massaging the shaft, use your other hand to massage the balls. It can also be effective to switch from the shaft to the balls for a few minutes to tease bae.

2. Forgetting the whole shaft

People can get so focused on the head that they forget the rest of the shaft.  Massage all of it. You can use one hand on the head and one for the shaft or you can run one hand up and down the shaft.

ALSO READ: Here's how to make anal fingering more fun

3. Not changing rhythm and speed

A good rule of advice to remember with all sexy stuff is to switch it up. It doesn't need to be major. When it comes to handjobs, you can change the direction that you're going and/or the speed. Speed up in parts, slow down in others.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Erotic Story Eating the Bridesmaid’s pussybullet
2 Erotic Story My neighbour’s wifebullet
3 5 reasons you should never try bathroom sexbullet

Hot! Pulse

Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period
Here's what it means if your vagina is itchy after your period
Here's how to make anal fingering more fun
Here's how to make anal fingering more fun
Here are things you shouldn't do when cleaning your vagina
Here are things you shouldn't do when cleaning your vagina
How Uni reunion gave Shade's boyfriend an explosive threesome Part 1{R-18+}
How Uni reunion gave Shade's boyfriend an explosive threesome Part 1{R-18+}