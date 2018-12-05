3 mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob

news

They’re not major things that will totally kill the mood, but if you can avoid them, it will be better for everyone.

To hopefully prevent some of these mistakes, have a look at these mistakes you’ll make during your first handjob.

1. Totally overlooking the balls

Showing them some attention can benefit the whole handjob experience. When you're massaging the shaft, use your other hand to massage the balls. It can also be effective to switch from the shaft to the balls for a few minutes to tease bae.

2. Forgetting the whole shaft

People can get so focused on the head that they forget the rest of the shaft. Massage all of it. You can use one hand on the head and one for the shaft or you can run one hand up and down the shaft.

3. Not changing rhythm and speed

A good rule of advice to remember with all sexy stuff is to switch it up. It doesn't need to be major. When it comes to handjobs, you can change the direction that you're going and/or the speed. Speed up in parts, slow down in others.

