Essentially, the D seems like the simpler genitalia–they just hang there, they’re pretty straightforward, and they’re literally made up of one hole, a shaft, with some dangling bits below, but they’re actually a little more complex than you might think.

However, we grow up foolishly accepting a surprising amount of lies about penises; arguably more than vaginas. For example, how long did you seriously believe that a dude with big hands or big feet has a big penis? Check out 3 lies about penises you need to stop believing already.

1. Length is everything

Most people like penises that are larger than average. But please note that a super long penis isn't necessarily the best. Long penises can result in painful sex for plenty of folks with vaginas feeling something smashing over and over again against your cervix isn't exactly the most pleasurable feeling in the universe. Also, people should probably consider size as well when thinking of ideal penises. Basically, don't write someone off entirely just because they don't have a long penis, it really isn't everything.

2. The average erection is around eight or nine inches long

If you've been reading too much erotic fan fiction, you will seriously think that it was typical to encounter penises that averaged around nine inches long while erect. But the average penis length actually hangs closer to five to six inches long.

3. Big hands or big feet = big penis

There's zero correlation between hand size and penis size. Oh, same goes for the feet, too. So don't assume that your crush is packing just because he wears a size 13 shoe.