3 hot fingering techniques you should try tonight

Fingering a girl the right way can bring your partner to amazing orgasmic heights.

However, there are some moves that just don’t work without a lot of lubrication, even if you aren’t penetrating her yet. A lot of women will appreciate a bit of extra lube for these techniques.

1. Electric slide

Start by placing the tip of your middle finger over her clitoris, then slide the entire length of your finger slowly, keeping in constant contact with her little flower. Don’t move too fast. Keep a steady hand and don’t put too much pressure on her sensitive parts. She’ll let you know if she wants you to go further. You may want to separate her lips a bit to ensure more intense sensation, but remember that if you move your hand upward toward her during fingering, you will be pushing her clitoral hood out of the way.

2. The clit clock

This fingering technique is intended to give you a better idea of which sides or spots around her clitoris are the most sensitive to touch. Use a well-lubricated finger on a well-lubricated clitoris, holding her lips apart, exposing her most sensitive area. Imagining her clitoris is a clock face. Use your slick fingertip to trace a small circle around the outside of this clock, stopping and rubbing in even smaller circles at every hour.

3. The knuckle down

Having found that super-sensitive clitoral shaft, you have a variety of techniques accessible to you with this little nub in your hand. Alternatively, you can use your fingertips, this method uses the knuckles of your index and middle finger to grasp and stroke the shaft. Don’t forget to experiment during fingering! A change in speed or pressure could make all the difference in making this orgasmic.