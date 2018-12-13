3 hot fingering techniques to try tonight

news

Fingering your girl isn’t as “old school” as you think. If you do it the right way, you can bring your partner to orgasmic pleasure.

Below are some amazing techniques to try tonight.

1. Electric slide

Place the tip of your middle finger over her clitoris, then slide the entire length of your finger by, slowly, keeping constant contact with her little bud. Don’t move too fast. Keep a steady hand and don’t put too much pressure on her sensitive parts. She’ll let you know if she wants to go further. You may want to separate her lips a bit to ensure more intense sensation, but remember that if you move your hand upward toward her during fingering, you will be pushing her clitoral hood out of the way.

2. The knuckle down

Having found that super-sensitive clitoral shaft, you have a variety of techniques available to you with this little nub in your hand. Instead of using your fingertips, this method uses the knuckles of your index and middle finger to grasp and stroke the shaft. Don’t forget to experiment during fingering! A change in speed or pressure could make all the difference in making this orgasmic.

3. Turning on

Using either fingertips or knuckles, as in the last two fingering techniques, instead of pumping the shaft, you can turn it from side to side like a key in a lock. Keep your fingering rhythm and don’t try to go too hard or too fast.

