Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 hot fingering techniques to try tonight

3 hot fingering techniques to try tonight

There are some techniques that just don't work without a lot of lubrication.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 hot fingering techniques to try tonight play

Fingering

(Scoopnest)

Related Articles

Here's how to make your wife horny
Here's how to schedule sex and still enjoy it
Here's how to prepare for a second round of sex
3 things you should never do straight after sex
Ask Sarah How do I talk dirty without sounding like a porn star?
Here's how men can last longer during sex

Fingering your girl isn’t as “old school” as you think. If you do it the right way, you can bring your partner to orgasmic pleasure.

Below are some amazing techniques to try tonight.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to swallow cum with ease

1. Electric slide

Place the tip of your middle finger over her clitoris, then slide the entire length of your finger by, slowly, keeping constant contact with her little bud. Don’t move too fast. Keep a steady hand and don’t put too much pressure on her sensitive parts. She’ll let you know if she wants to go further. You may want to separate her lips a bit to ensure more intense sensation, but remember that if you move your hand upward toward her during fingering, you will be pushing her clitoral hood out of the way.

2. The knuckle down

Having found that super-sensitive clitoral shaft, you have a variety of techniques available to you with this little nub in your hand. Instead of using your fingertips, this method uses the knuckles of your index and middle finger to grasp and stroke the shaft. Don’t forget to experiment during fingering! A change in speed or pressure could make all the difference in making this orgasmic.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to get her to give you blowjob regularly

3. Turning on

Using either fingertips or knuckles, as in the last two fingering techniques, instead of pumping the shaft, you can turn it from side to side like a key in a lock. Keep your fingering rhythm and don’t try to go too hard or too fast.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Erotic Story Eating the Bridesmaid’s pussybullet
2 3 awesome sex positions for big girlsbullet
3 Erotic Story My neighbour’s wifebullet

Hot! Pulse

Quick sex with Toyin my apartment manager {R-18+}
Quick sex with Toyin my apartment manager {R-18+}
3 ways to swallow cum with ease
3 ways to swallow cum with ease
3 things all men should know about female orgasm
3 things all men should know about female orgasm
Here's how to make your partner orgasm faster during oral sex
Here's how to make your partner orgasm faster during oral sex