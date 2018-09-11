3 daily tasks that could be wrecking your erection

news

There are lots of ways to dodge the awkward situation from happening, such as the kinds of food you eat.

However, did you know there are some things you do daily that could affect your erection? Below are 3 things that could be to blame.

1. Smoking

The toxins in cigarette smoke can cause damage to your blood vessels, which can make it harder for your body to flow freely through your veins. When your blood flow is restricted it is harder to get and maintain an erection. And smoking can even damage the nerves in a man’s penis.

2. Sugar

Too much sugar can cause spikes in glucose levels in the blood. Not only does it make your blood stickier, it can cause circulation problems and increase the risk of type-2 diabetes. It has been found that poor circulation and diabetes can increase chances of erectile dysfunction.

3. Desk job

Sitting down for long periods of time can be bad for your health and can cause a vitamin D deficiency. Not spending enough time in the sunshine can cause a lack of vitamin D. And studies have shown that low levels of this vitamin can cause testosterone levels to drop.