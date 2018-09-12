3 best sex positions to make women orgasm

news

Trying these moves will help you please your ladies in the bedroom tonight. So, if you aim to become a stallion in the sack tonight, listen up!

It's generally known that men find it easier to orgasm than women. Therefore, while you think you're pleasing her she might actually be putting on a show – and this needs to stop. In order to help boost your sex life and hers, below are 3 of the best positions to help her reach climax every time.

1. The girl on top

The girl on top allows her to have the most control of her orgasm. She can move as fast or slow as she likes and the depth of the motion is also up to her. It allows easy access to her clitoris, which means you can help her reach orgasm with your fingers as well.

2. The spooning

This is the perfect position for a lazy Sunday morning session. It concentrates on stimulation of the front of the vagina, which is where the most nerves are located – meaning it's more pleasurable for her.

3. The scissors

This position sees the woman with her legs either side of the man's legs so they couple are forming a giant X and their torsos are away from each other. It is great for clitoral stimulation and because your bodies aren't against each other there is plenty of room for you to reach down and rub her clitoris.