Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 best sex positions to make women orgasm

For Men 3 best sex positions to make women orgasm

These sex positions will help your woman reach the big O.

  • Published:
3 best sex positions to make women orgasm play

Sex

(The hits)

Related Articles

Ada La Pinky You have to see this model's 10 hottest photos
Coitus Here's how to do the 68 sex position
Sex Here's how to be better in bed than any other lady he's been with
Vaginal Tenting Why women can't handle bigger penises at times
Quickies Why having more of it will improve your sex life
Pearl Thusi You have to see model's nude Instagram photos

Trying these moves will help you please your ladies in the bedroom tonight. So, if you aim to become a stallion in the sack tonight, listen up!

It's generally known that men find it easier to orgasm than women. Therefore, while you think you're pleasing her she might actually be putting on a show – and this needs to stop. In order to help boost your sex life and hers, below are 3 of the best positions to help her reach climax every time.

ALSO READ: Here's how to turn a girl on

1. The girl on top

The girl on top allows her to have the most control of her orgasm. She can move as fast or slow as she likes and the depth of the motion is also up to her. It allows easy access to her clitoris, which means you can help her reach orgasm with your fingers as well.

3 best sex positions to make women orgasm play

The girl on top

(Mens health)

 

2. The spooning

This is the perfect position for a lazy Sunday morning session. It concentrates on stimulation of the front of the vagina, which is where the most nerves are located – meaning it's more pleasurable for her.

3 best sex positions to make women orgasm play

The spooning

(Rebel circus)

 

ALSO READ: 3 daily tasks that could be wrecking your erection

3. The scissors

This position sees the woman with her legs either side of the man's legs so they couple are forming a giant X and their torsos are away from each other. It is great for clitoral stimulation and because your bodies aren't against each other there is plenty of room for you to reach down and rub her clitoris.

3 best sex positions to make women orgasm play

The scissors

(Askmen)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Cowgirl Sexy things he wants you to do while riding himbullet
2 Erotica How Kunle made it rain on me Part 3 (R-18+)bullet
3 Ada La Pinky You have to see this model's 10 hottest photosbullet

Hot! Pulse

Here are 3 easy ways to increase your penis without surgery
The D Here are 3 easy ways to increase your penis without surgery
Here's how to turn a girl on
For Men Here's how to turn a girl on
3 daily tasks that could be wrecking your erection
Erectile Dysfunction 3 daily tasks that could be wrecking your erection
Here are 5 most common penis shapes
Super D Here are 5 most common penis shapes