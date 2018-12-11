3 awesome sex positions for big girls

news

Size can sometimes cause certain positions not to work so well. So learn which are the best positions for bigger women and how you can modify sex positions to work even if you’re a BBW.

Below are sexy positions that will do the trick anytime you want to get down.

ALSO READ: Can self-stimulation kill your sex drive?

1. The spooning

If your man’s penis is long enough to penetrate you from behind. He can adjust his body, so he’s at more of an angle than exactly equal to your body. He can lean his top half away from you, potentially placing his legs between yours, so his feet stick out front. Another option is for you to lift your leg, either bent at the knee or pointed toward the ceiling. This enables him to grab your leg for leverage and get closer to you for penetration.

2. The leg glider

In this position, you’re slightly leaning to one side. You lift your upper leg toward the ceiling, and he straddles the leg that is on the bed. He needs to move close enough to penetrate, which means he can grasp your leg or place it along his body wherever your foot lands based on your height.

ALSO READ: Here's how to masturbate by humping stuff

3. Doggy

Doggy style is a good position for BBWs because your tummy can’t get in the way. Instead, your man enters you from behind. Rear entry positions can be more difficult if you’ve also got a bigger butt. However, pillows can help you support your weight in this position.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng