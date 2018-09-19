Pulse.ng logo
Yan sanda sun lakada wa wani jami'in LASTMA dukan tsiya

Abun bakin ciki Yadda yan sanda sun lakada wa wani jami'in hukumar kula da hanya dukan tsiya (Bidiyo)

Kamar yadda za'a gani a cikin wannan faifan bidiyon da ya mamaye kafafen sada zumunta, yan sanda sun ba hamata iska inda suka cika fuskar jami'in LASTMA da naushi.

  • Published:
Two policemen caught beating LASTMA official who corrected them play Yan sandan sun lakada ma jami'in duka ne bayan da ya tsare motar su (Instablog9ja)

Abun name ya samu ga masu kallo inda wasu jami'an rundunar yan sanda suka lakada ma wani jami'in hukumar kula da hanya ta jihar Lega (LASTMA) duka.

Lamarin ya faru ne a dai-dai garin Obanikoro dake nan birnin Legas.

View this post on Instagram

Policeman beats LASTMA officials in Lagos . . There was confusion, this morning, at Obanikoro bus stop, along the Ikorodu expressway in Lagos, as a mobile police officer engaged in a fierce battle with some LASTMA officials who were trying to impound his car. . . According to an eyewitness report, trouble started when the policeman#emo#4oCZ##s car was blocked by a LASTMA car for taking the BRT lane. . . It was gathered that one of the LASTMA officials then left, immediately, to mobilize his colleagues. . . However, before they arrived, the policeman had given their colleague left behind, the beating of his life, prompting him to flee. . . The officer then proceeded to break the glass of the LASTMA car and was trying to remove it from obstructing his car, when the others arrived and another fight began. In the end, the LASTMA officials were forced to run away.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Kamar yadda wani shaidar gani da ido ya bayyana, rigimar ta faru ne yayin da jami'in Lastma ya tsare motar yan sandan bayanda suka shiga layin da aka kebe ma motocin BRT.

Yan sandan sun nuna bacin ransu bisa ga faruwar hakan inda a nan suka lakada masa duka har ya kai ga yayi gudun neman tsira.

Author

Ahmad Aliyu

Ahmad Aliyu is a Hausa Reporter at pulse .Ahmad hazikin matashi ne mai son inganta ki'imar 'arewa' a duk inda ya tsinci kansa. Take na shine "Zamu Basu Mamaki". A tuntube ni ta hanyar email da wannan adireshi Ahmad.aliyu@ringier.ng ko ta hanyar shafi na ta instagram @tee_jay_ali

