Yan sanda sun lakada wa wani jami'in LASTMA dukan tsiya

Kamar yadda za'a gani a cikin wannan faifan bidiyon da ya mamaye kafafen sada zumunta, yan sanda sun ba hamata iska inda suka cika fuskar jami'in LASTMA da naushi.
Lamarin ya faru ne a dai-dai garin Obanikoro dake nan birnin Legas.
Policeman beats LASTMA officials in Lagos . . There was confusion, this morning, at Obanikoro bus stop, along the Ikorodu expressway in Lagos, as a mobile police officer engaged in a fierce battle with some LASTMA officials who were trying to impound his car. . . According to an eyewitness report, trouble started when the policeman#emo#4oCZ##s car was blocked by a LASTMA car for taking the BRT lane. . . It was gathered that one of the LASTMA officials then left, immediately, to mobilize his colleagues. . . However, before they arrived, the policeman had given their colleague left behind, the beating of his life, prompting him to flee. . . The officer then proceeded to break the glass of the LASTMA car and was trying to remove it from obstructing his car, when the others arrived and another fight began. In the end, the LASTMA officials were forced to run away.
Kamar yadda wani shaidar gani da ido ya bayyana, rigimar ta faru ne yayin da jami'in Lastma ya tsare motar yan sandan bayanda suka shiga layin da aka kebe ma motocin BRT.
Yan sandan sun nuna bacin ransu bisa ga faruwar hakan inda a nan suka lakada masa duka har ya kai ga yayi gudun neman tsira.