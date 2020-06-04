  1. Gist

Quiz: What do your co-workers think about you? Take this quiz to find out

You may be working from home now, but office opinions have been formed about you tey-tey. So what do your co-workers think [and say] you are? Take this personality test to find out what they told us about you as a professional.

Pick an email intro

"I hope all is well."
"I hope this email finds you well."
"I hope you are fine."
"I hope this email meets you well."

Select an outfit for Monday

1
2
3
4

And how would you show out on Friday?

1
2
3
4

How have your colleagues described you in the past?

Aggressive
Persuasive
Brilliant
Life of the party

There’s a get-together after work. Which of these do you do?

Contribute and participate
Contribute but don't participate
No contribution, no participation
No contribution but your participation is strong

How many people in your office have you slept with / trying to sleep with

More than 3
Less than 3
All of my colleagues can get it!
I don't kiss and tell

Which of these Money Heist personalities do you represent on your team?

Efficiency
Big ideas and strategy
Drama
Team player

Pick a time to send an email about something that requires immediate action

During normal work hours.
15 minutes before closing on Friday.
Saturday morning.
Before daybreak on Monday.

When do you use to leave the office?

30 minutes before closing.
Formal closing time.
You always work late.
All of the above.
Your score: Friendly and warm
You go round making everyone laugh and feel comfortable. Half the people in your office consider themselves your office husband/wife. You don’t always meet deadlines o, but your oga loves your positive vibes too much to even notice.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Oversabi perfectionist
Your colleagues told us that your own is too much. Strategy meetings with you is from 8:30 till lunch time, and you’d even like to continue after lunch if your colleagues don’t change it for you. Your work always comes out well sha, but you usually have to do it all by yourself.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Model Professional
You are the type of professional that wins employee of the month 11 times out of 12. You play normal, work normal. Your colleagues are not sure if they like you per se. But they respect you. That one is certain.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Unfriendly Snob
It may not be true but that's what everone in your firm is saying. They say you just come in, do your job, eat your home-made lunch on your table, and go home as quietly as you came. Someone even said you don't use to answer when they greet you. Two more people corroborated this.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Author: Source: Pulse Nigeria
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng