Siri Beauty & perfumed Soap appoints Adesua Etomi as brand ambassador

At Aspira, one of our core values is youth empowerment. It has always been our mission to recognize, reward and identify with the exploits and achievements of youthful players who have carved a niche for themselves across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. The entertainment industry is one thriving space where youths are taking charge as icons and inspiring the younger generation. Having closely followed the youths in Nigeria, one personality we just couldn’t ignore is Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington, a woman making tremendous impact in one of the world’s largest movie-making industries – Nollywood.

There is no gain saying it, she has emerged one of the most visible faces in Nollywood. Beyond that, her achievements as an icon align with the core values of Aspira; hence we are unveiling her today as the brand ambassador of SIRI.

Also, as a Nigerian brand, another platform we could not ignore is the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant current queen, Queen Shattu Sani Garko. Consequently we have appointed her alongside Adesua Etomi-Wellington as brand ambassador for our latest beauty product, Siri. The new queen is an icon of courage setting the pace for Nigerian youngsters.

Expressing her excitement over the new appointment, Adesua Etomi-Wellington said, "I am excited to be appointed as brand ambassador of Siri. I am a proponent of women feeling beautiful no matter their shape, size and skin colour."

"Every woman deserves to feel beautiful. When I met with the directors of Siri, I was inspired to see that they have their factory in Kano, Nigeria. That is an amazing opportunity that creates jobs in Nigeria.”

To drive the brand-new product, Wellington said she would work with Aspira to ensure sustainable quality of its products to compete favorably in both Nigerian and international markets.

She noted that people love to smell good and that explains the quality which Siri offers the user.

The Siri brand ambassador pointed that her core values are in tandem with that of Aspira's, adding that she would work with a brand whose core values aligns with hers.

Attesting to the brand, the current Miss Nigeria, Queen Shattu Sani Garko, said Siri would meet the need of Nigerians because they have been offered with the best choice for beauty and perfumed soap.

"I think the product is going to meet the need of many Nigerians because we don't have to use deodorant that is too harsh, hence Siri is the answer."

She expressed the excitement that Aspira has its factory presence in Nigeria for job creation for the youths.