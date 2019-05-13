According to NAN, those who joined the President for the fast-breaking meal known as Iftar, also included some heads of federal government agencies and institutions.

Among the dignitaries at the event were, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NACON), Abdullahi Mukhtar and the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Muhammed.

Emefiele had earlier met behind closed doors with the President at the presidential villa. The purpose of their meeting has not yet been revealed as the time of writing.

It has become a norm during Ramadan for the President to host political, traditional and religious leaders as well as other prominent and less privileged individuals to a fast-breaking dinner at the villa in Abuja.